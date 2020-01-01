MySmarTrend
Kimberly-Clark is Among the Companies in the Household Products Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (KMB, CL, CLX, ENR, CHD)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest sales growth.

Kimberly-Clark ranks lowest with a sales growth of 31.3%. Following is Colgate-Palmoliv with a sales growth of 170.5%. Clorox Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 368.0%.

Energizer Holdin follows with a sales growth of 743.5%, and Church & Dwight rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 810.5%.

Ticker(s): KMB CL CLX ENR CHD

