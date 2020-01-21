Kimball Electron is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (KE, MEI, TTMI, SANM, IPGP)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Kimball Electron ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.37. Following is Methode Elec with a a P/E ratio of 13.91. Ttm Technologies ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.82.

Sanmina Corp follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.15, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 18.62.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ttm Technologies on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Ttm Technologies have risen 55.9%. We continue to monitor Ttm Technologies for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.