Kimball Electron is Among the Companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (KE, MEI, TTMI, SANM, IPGP)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Kimball Electron ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 7.6%. Methode Elec is next with a an earnings yield of 7.5%. Ttm Technologies ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 5.9%.

Sanmina Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 5.5%, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 5.4%.

