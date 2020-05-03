Keyw Holding Cor has the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (KEYW, KTOS, SIF, TGI, TDG)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Keyw Holding Cor ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 15.5. Kratos Defense & is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 14.0. SIFCO Industries Inc. ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.8.

Triumph Group follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.2, and Transdigm Group rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.0.

