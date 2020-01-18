Keyw Holding Cor is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (KEYW, MRCY, ATRO, BWXT, HXL)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Keyw Holding Cor ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.00. Following is Mercury Systems with a FCF per share of $0.63. Astronics Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.85.

Bwx Technologies follows with a FCF per share of $1.26, and Hexcel Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.66.

