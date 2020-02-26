Keysight Tec has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (KEYS, FARO, MLAB, BMI, TRMB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Keysight Tec ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Following is Faro Tech with a an earnings yield of 0.7%. Mesa Labs ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.7%, and Trimble Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.1%.

