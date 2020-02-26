MySmarTrend
Keysight Tec has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (KEYS, FARO, MLAB, BMI, TRMB)

Written on Wed, 02/26/2020 - 12:45am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Keysight Tec ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.6%. Following is Faro Tech with a an earnings yield of 0.7%. Mesa Labs ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.7%, and Trimble Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Keysight Tec and will alert subscribers who have KEYS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Ticker(s): KEYS FARO MLAB BMI TRMB

