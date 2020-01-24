Keysight Tec is Among the Companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (KEYS, FARO, MLAB, BMI, ZBRA)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Keysight Tec ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.5%. Following is Faro Tech with a an earnings yield of 0.8%. Mesa Labs ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.1%.

Badger Meter Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.9%, and Zebra Tech Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.

