Keycorp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.30%

Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.76 to a high of $10.40. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $10.27 on volume of 6.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Keycorp have traded between a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $9.67, which is 30% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Keycorp and will alert subscribers who have KEY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.