Keycorp (KEY) Breaks Through Support at $10.27

Shares of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $10.72 today and have reached the first support level of $10.27. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $9.55 and $8.38.

Keycorp has overhead space with shares priced $9.62, or 58.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.14. Keycorp shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $17.97 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $18.06.

Over the past year, Keycorphas traded in a range of $9.38 to $20.52 and are now at $9.62. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

