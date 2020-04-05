Keycorp (KEY) Approaches New Downside Target of $10.66

Shares of Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $11.10 today and have reached the first support level of $10.86. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $10.66 and $10.22 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Keycorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.45 and a high of $20.52 and are now at $10.64, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.3%.

Keycorp has overhead space with shares priced $10.64, or 54.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.14. Keycorp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.09 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $16.85.

