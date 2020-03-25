Kemper Corp has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR, HMN, AIZ, L, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kemper Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%. Horace Mann Educ is next with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%. Assurant Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.8%.

Loews Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 10.8%, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 13.8%.

