Kemper Corp has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR, NGHC, AIG, HMN, AIZ)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Kemper Corp ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 3.8%. National General is next with a an earnings yield of 3.9%. American Interna ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 4.1%.

Horace Mann Educ follows with a an earnings yield of 4.2%, and Assurant Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 4.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Assurant Inc on August 7th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $114.49. Since that recommendation, shares of Assurant Inc have risen 11.8%. We continue to monitor Assurant Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.