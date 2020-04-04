Kemper Corp has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR, AIG, NGHC, AIZ, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kemper Corp ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 127.8%. American Interna is next with a projected earnings growth of 109.7%. National General ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 107.9%.

Assurant Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 94.1%, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 67.4%.

