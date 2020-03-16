Kemper Corp has the Highest Forward P/E Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR, HMN, AIZ, L, AFG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Kemper Corp ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 17.08. Horace Mann Educ is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 15.42. Assurant Inc ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.07.

Loews Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.77, and Amer Finl Group rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.91.

