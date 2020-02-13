MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Kelly Services-A Rises 13.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 1:01pm
By Amy Schwartz

Kelly Services-A (NASDAQ:KELYA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.68 to a high of $21.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.54 on volume of 161,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kelly Services-A have traded between a low of $16.97 and a high of $28.91 and are now at $20.67, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kelly Services-A and will alert subscribers who have KELYA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders kelly services-a

Ticker(s): KELYA

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.