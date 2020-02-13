Kelly Services-A Rises 13.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Kelly Services-A (NASDAQ:KELYA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.68 to a high of $21.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 13.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $18.54 on volume of 161,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kelly Services-A have traded between a low of $16.97 and a high of $28.91 and are now at $20.67, which is 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

