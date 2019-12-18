Kelly Services-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (KELYA, GPX, TBI, KFY, MAN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.73. Following is Gp Strategies with a a price to book ratio of 1.24. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.74.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.00, and Manpowergroup In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.23.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Manpowergroup In on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $88.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Manpowergroup In have risen 8.2%. We continue to monitor Manpowergroup In for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.