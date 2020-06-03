Kelly Services-A has the Lowest Price to Book Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (KELYA, GPX, TBI, MAN, KFY)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Gp Strategies is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.93. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.06.

Manpowergroup In follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.69, and Korn/Ferry Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.72.

