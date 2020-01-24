Kelly Services-A has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (KELYA, GPX, TBI, MAN, KFY)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.95. Gp Strategies is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.27. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.51.

Manpowergroup In follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 10.36, and Korn/Ferry Intl rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 14.39.

