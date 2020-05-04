Kelly Services-A has the Lowest Beta in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (KELYA, HSII, TNET, WAGE, NSP)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Heidrick & Strug with a a beta of 1.0. Trinet Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Wageworks follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Insperity Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

