Kelly Services-A is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (KELYA, TBI, MAN, GPX, KFRC)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.13. Trueblue Inc is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.25. Manpowergroup In ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.27.

Gp Strategies follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.41, and Kforce Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.60.

