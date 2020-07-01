Kelly Services-A is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (KELYA, GPX, TBI, KFY, MAN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kelly Services-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.72. Gp Strategies is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.19. Trueblue Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.72.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.04, and Manpowergroup In rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kelly Services-A and will alert subscribers who have KELYA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.