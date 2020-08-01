Kelly Services-A is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (KELYA, MAN, TBI, GPX, KFY)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Kelly Services-A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.1%. Manpowergroup In is next with a forward earnings yield of 9.4%. Trueblue Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.3%.

Gp Strategies follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.2%, and Korn/Ferry Intl rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.2%.

