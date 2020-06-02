Kellogg Co Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 7.57%

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $63.15 to a high of $65.01. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $68.35 on volume of 3.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Kellogg Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.34 and a high of $71.05 and are now at $64.32, 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

