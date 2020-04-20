Kellogg Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.78%

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $64.76 to a high of $65.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $65.05 on volume of 806,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kellogg Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $51.34 and a high of $71.05 and are now at $66.14, 29% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

