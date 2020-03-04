MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Kellogg Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.76%

Written on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 12:55pm
By Nick Russo

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $60.68 to a high of $63.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $61.93 on volume of 582,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Kellogg Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $71.05 and a 52-week low of $51.34 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $62.08 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kellogg Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kellogg Co in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: rebounders kellogg co

Ticker(s): K

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.