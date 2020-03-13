MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Kb Home Falls 7.63% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Fri, 03/13/2020 - 1:00pm
By James Quinn

Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $21.15 to a high of $24.91. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $22.93 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Kb Home and will alert subscribers who have KBH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Kb Home share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.51 and the current low of $21.15 and are currently at $21.54 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% higher and 1.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

Keywords: rebounders KB Home

Ticker(s): KBH

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.