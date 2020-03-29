Kar Auction Serv has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Diversified Support Services Industry (KAR, CTAS, MATW, MINI, VSEC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Kar Auction Serv ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 180.5. Cintas Corp is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 136.1. Matthews Intl-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 115.4.

Mobile Mini follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 108.3, and Vse Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 65.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 51.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.