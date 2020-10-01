Kar Auction Serv Falls 3.17% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.70 to a high of $21.63. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $21.84 on volume of 853,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Kar Auction Serv share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.38 and a high of $63.17 and are now at $21.04, 3% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.5% lower and 1.33% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 9.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.