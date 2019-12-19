Kar Auction Serv is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest PEG Ratio (KAR, MATW, HCSG, MINI, VVI)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Matthews Intl-A is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Healthcare Servs ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Mobile Mini follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Viad Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mobile Mini on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Mobile Mini have risen 12.4%. We continue to monitor Mobile Mini for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.