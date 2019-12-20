Kar Auction Serv is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (KAR, VSEC, MATW, HCSG, UNF)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Kar Auction Serv ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 9.36. Following is Vse Corp with a a P/E ratio of 10.91. Matthews Intl-A ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.10.

Healthcare Servs follows with a a P/E ratio of 27.19, and Unifirst Corp/Ma rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 29.43.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 10.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.