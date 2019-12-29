Kar Auction Serv is Among the Companies in the Diversified Support Services Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (KAR, CTAS, MATW, MINI, VSEC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Kar Auction Serv ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 180.5. Following is Cintas Corp with a a debt to equity ratio of 136.1. Matthews Intl-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 115.4.

Mobile Mini follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 108.3, and Vse Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 65.9.

