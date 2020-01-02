K12 Inc has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Education Services Industry (LRN, LOPE, DV, APEI, STRA)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

K12 Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.5%. Grand Canyon Edu is next with a future earnings growth of 8.2%. Devry Education ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.5%.

American Public follows with a future earnings growth of 9.9%, and Strayer Educatio rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.9%.

