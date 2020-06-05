Juniper Networks Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.31%

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.08 to a high of $22.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $22.29 on volume of 699,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Juniper Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.20 and a high of $27.57 and are now at $22.43, 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

