Juniper Networks Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.14%

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.60 to a high of $24.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.61 on volume of 485,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Juniper Networks has traded in a range of $22.42 to $28.77 and is now at $24.75, 10% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.