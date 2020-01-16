Juniper Networks (JNPR) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $24.74

Shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) opened today below their pivot of $24.76 and have already reached the first level of support at $24.74. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $24.58 and $24.40.

There is potential upside of 4.6% for shares of Juniper Networks based on a current price of $24.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $26.04. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $25.42, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $24.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Juniper Networks have traded between a low of $22.42 and a high of $28.77 and are now at $24.90, which is 11% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

