Juniper Networks (JNPR) Approaches New Downside Target of $23.68

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $24.03 today and has reached the first level of support at $23.79. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $23.68 and $23.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Juniper Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.20 and a high of $28.21 and are now at $23.89, 57% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) has potential upside of 9.0% based on a current price of $23.89 and analysts' consensus price target of $26.04. Juniper Networks shares have support at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $23.78 and additional support at the 50-day MA of $21.28.

