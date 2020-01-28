Juniper Networks Falls 4.86% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.67 to a high of $23.92. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $24.09 on volume of 5.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Juniper Networks share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.77 and a 52-week low of $22.42 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $23.41 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

