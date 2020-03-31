Juniper Networks is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (JNPR, SATS, CAMP, ADTN, FFIV)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest sales growth.

Juniper Networks ranks lowest with a sales growth of 74.3%. Following is Echostar Corp-A with a sales growth of 414.5%. Calamp Corp ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 421.8%.

Adtran Inc follows with a sales growth of 473.0%, and F5 Networks rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 476.2%.

