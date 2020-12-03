Jpmorgan Chase Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 8.30%

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.32 to a high of $90.64. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $93.00 on volume of 23.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Jpmorgan Chasehas traded in a range of $86.32 to $140.76 and are now at $87.03. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

