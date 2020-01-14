Jpmorgan Chase Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.13%

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $137.69 to a high of $139.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.23 on volume of 10.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Jpmorgan Chase share prices have been bracketed by a low of $98.09 and a high of $140.19 and are now at $139.94, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

