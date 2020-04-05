Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Breaks Through Support at $92.14

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $92.94 today and has reached the first level of support at $92.14. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $91.03 and $89.12.

Potential upside of 32.2% exists for Jpmorgan Chase, based on a current level of $91.91 and analysts' average consensus price target of $121.48. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $98.14 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $118.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jpmorgan Chase have traded between a low of $76.91 and a high of $140.76 and are now at $91.91, which is 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jpmorgan Chase and will alert subscribers who have JPM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.