Jpmorgan Chase has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, USB, BAC, C, WFC)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Jpmorgan Chase ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.6%. Us Bancorp is next with a an earnings yield of 6.0%. Bank Of America ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.0%.
Citigroup Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 6.7%, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 7.1%.
