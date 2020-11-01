Jpmorgan Chase has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM, BAC, USB, C, WFC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Jpmorgan Chase ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 17.75. Following is Bank Of America with a a P/E ratio of 16.44. Us Bancorp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 15.91.

Citigroup Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.07, and Wells Fargo & Co rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 13.68.

