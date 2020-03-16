Jpmorgan Chase has the Best Relative Performance in the Diversified Banks Industry (JPM , C , BAC , USB , WFC )

Below are the top five companies in the Diversified Banks industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) ranks first with a gain of 18.01%; Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) ranks second with a gain of 17.98%; and Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) ranks third with a gain of 17.80%.

Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) follows with a gain of 17.37% and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 13.57%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Bancorp on January 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $58.30. Since that call, shares of Us Bancorp have fallen 36.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.