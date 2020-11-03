Jpmorgan Chase is Among the Companies in the Diversified Banks Industry with the Best Relative Performance (JPM , C , WFC , BAC , USB )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified Banks industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM ) ranks first with a gain of 7.61%; Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C ) ranks second with a gain of 7.11%; and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC ) ranks third with a gain of 7.08%.

Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC ) follows with a gain of 6.98% and Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.56%.

