Jones Lang Lasal Rises 2.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Jones Lang Lasal (NYSE:JLL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $170.66 to a high of $174.73. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $172.00 on volume of 120,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jones Lang Lasal have traded between a low of $124.01 and a high of $175.45 and are now at $171.52, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

