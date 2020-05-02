Jones Lang Lasal is Among the Companies in the Real Estate Services Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (JLL, ASPS, RLGY, MMI, HF)
Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Jones Lang Lasal ranks highest with a sales per share of $217.57. Following is Altisource Port with a sales per share of $50.26. Realogy Holdings ranks third highest with a sales per share of $45.59.
Marcus & Millich follows with a sales per share of $18.99, and Hff Inc-A rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $15.53.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Jones Lang Lasal and will alert subscribers who have JLL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest sales per share jones lang lasal altisource port realogy holdings marcus & millich hff inc-a