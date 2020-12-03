Johnson&Johnson Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 5.01%

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $125.20 to a high of $131.31. Yesterday, the shares fell 5.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $131.50 on volume of 9.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Johnson&Johnson and will alert subscribers who have JNJ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson&Johnson have traded between the current low of $125.20 and a high of $154.50 and are now at $125.45. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.