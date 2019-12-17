Johnson&Johnson Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.06%

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $142.52 to a high of $143.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.85 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson&Johnson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $121.00 and a high of $144.98 and are now at $142.81, 18% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Johnson&Johnson on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $136.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Johnson&Johnson have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor JNJ for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.