Johnson&Johnson Rises 1.06% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $142.52 to a high of $143.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $142.85 on volume of 2.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Johnson&Johnson has traded in a range of $121.00 to $144.98 and is now at $142.81, 18% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Johnson&Johnson on October 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $136.28. Since that recommendation, shares of Johnson&Johnson have risen 4.0%. We continue to monitor JNJ for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.